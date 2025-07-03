ETV Bharat / state

Tragic Turn Of Irony: Ill Asha Worker Carried In 'Doli' To Hospital In Andhra Pradesh As No Road Connectivity

In Upper Kashaivalasa village, Kuneti Shyamala, an Asha worker fell unconscious and required urgent medical attention so was carried in a 'doli'.

Tragic Turn Of Irony: Ill Asha Worker Carried In 'Doli' To Hospital In Andhra Pradesh As No Road Connectivity
Kuneti Shyamala being carried in a doli (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST

Parvathipuram Manyam: An Asha worker, who is tasked with ensuring healthcare facilities to tribal communities, had to be carried in a 'doli' (makeshift stretcher) for five kilometres to get medical help after she fell seriously ill in her village.

Kuneti Shyamala (45) from Upper Kashaivalasa village in Saluru mandal, fell unconscious on Wednesday after suffering from fever, vomiting and diarrhea. However, due to lack of a motorable road connectivity, the ambulance could not reach her village.

In a display of community spirit and desperation, locals and family members carried her on foot for nearly five km. They had to navigate through hilly terrains and cross the Suvarnamukhi river, before reaching Kurukutty village. From this village, she was transported to Saluru Regional Hospital in a private vehicle.

Doctors of Saluru Regional Hospital have stated her condition to be stable.

According to Kuneti's family members, there is no motorable road connectivity to their village and so she could not be transported to any healthcare centre via ambulance.

"The villagers came together to take her to Kurukutty village, which possesses motorable road connectivity, in a doli. From this village, we boarded a private vehicle and took her to Saluru Regional Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment," Kuneti's relative said.

