Ilaiyaraaja Returns To Hero's Welcome After Historic Symphony Debut In London

Prior to Ilaiyaraaja's departure to London, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, MP Thirumavalavan, actors Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan visited him at his residence.

Ilaiyaraaja Returns To Hero's Welcome After Historic Symphony Debut In London
Ilaiyaraaja speaking to the press at Chennai airport (ETV Bharat)
Published : Mar 10, 2025, 2:52 PM IST

Chennai: Renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, a maestro in the world of music, who returned to Chennai on Monday, said he is not a musical God but an ordinary man and his symphony debut is just the beginning.

He premiered his symphony 'Valiant' at the Eventim Apollo Theatre at 12:30 am IST in London on March 9. The performance, where he collaborated with the esteemed Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, was a historic moment for Indian music on the global stage.

Ilaiyaraaja was given a grand welcome at the Chennai airport by Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on behalf of the state government.

Later, the legendary music composer told the press, “I thank the Chief Minister and the state government for the heartfelt welcome. I have been touched by the government's welcome and it is truly moving. You had sent me with a happy face and God blessed me so the event was conducted successfully.”

Speaking about the premiere of the symphony, Ilaiyaraaja emphasised the meticulous precision required in orchestral music. "Composing music is one thing, but playing it in perfect harmony is another. During the performance, as every musician followed the composition flawlessly, the audience was so captivated that they seemed to forget to breathe,” he said.

He said that all music experts praised the symphony. It was performed with 80 instruments in unison and met with resounding applause, despite traditional concert etiquette discouraging clapping between movements.

He underscored the importance of experiencing the music live. “This is not something to be downloaded and listened to casually. It must be felt in the moment. In the second part of the symphony, I had them play our music song and I also sang," he said.

Following the success of the London debut, symphony concerts are set to be held in 13 countries, including Dubai and Paris. Arrangements are on to bring Ilaiyaraaja’s genius to audience beyond the Tamil diaspora. He urged his fans in Tamil Nadu to witness the symphony in person, ensuring they experience the magic of live music.

Ilaiyaraaja humbly stated, “Many call me a music god, but I am merely a man". Yet, his extraordinary journey, from walking barefoot in Pannaiyapuram to commanding global orchestras, stands as an inspiration. The 82-year-old renowned musician said, “This is just the beginning.”

He urged young musicians to pursue excellence and bring pride to India just as he has done through decades of groundbreaking music.

