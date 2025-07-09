21 Shivlingas In The Realm Of Nature At Ranchi A Symbol Of Faith And History

Ranchi: Nestled in the realm of nature, the 21 Shivlingas on rocks in Chutia locality of Ranchi are more than just structures. The Shivlingas have a supernatural history, faith and narrate a mysterious chapter of the Nagavanshi period.

The presence of Lord Shiva is inscribed on stones amid the waves of water at the place. It is neither a temple complex nor a modern pilgrimage site created by human beings, but a mysterious establishment of Lord Shiva in nature. It is believed that performing 'Jalabhishek' makes wishes come true.

Devotees throng the place to get rid 'Kaal Sarp Dosh'. In Hindu astrology, 'Kaal Sarp Dosh' is a planetary alignment where all the planets are positioned between the nodes of the moon, Rahu and Ketu. This alignment is believed to bring about various challenges and obstacles in different aspects of life.

A temple at the site (ETV Bharat)

The place witnesses a sea of devotees during the month of Sawan. According to local historians, the establishment of the Shivlings was not an ordinary event. Around 400 years ago, a king of Naagvanshi period who did not have any children, on the advice of saints, gotthe 21 Shivlings installed in the middle of the holy Swarnarekha river.

The queen fasted and worshipped and finally got a son. Since then, the place is considered sacred for childless couples and getting rid of sins. Visheshwar Prasad Kesari, who was awarded Jharkhand Ratna, has also mentioned the place in his books, saida Shivam, a researcher.

Entrance to the Ikkiso Mahadev Dham (ETV Bharat)

This place is not only historical but also a wonderful mixture of architecture and natural beauty. This group of Shivlings among the rocks appears natural and ancient like some temples of Sri Lanka. A fair is also held here every year on Kartik Purnima, in which people come from far and wide.

A Shivlinga at the site (ETV Bharat)

The place, is located at the confluence of Harmu and Swarnarekha rivers. Harmu river has, over a period of time, become polluted and devotees have been urging the administration to clean the place. They have also appealed the government to preserve the site and place it on the religious tourism map of the state.

Due to surge of water, only 11 Shivlingas are visible on the rocks. The rest are submerged in Swarnarekha river. Now gradually with the efforts of the local people, this place is being developed as 'Ikkiso Mahadev Dham'.