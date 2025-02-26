As India Stares At Alarming Groundwater Depletion, IITian Vipra Goyal Has A Solution

Jaipur: The United Nations (UN) Global Disaster Risk Report 2023 has warned India that it is close to the peak of groundwater depletion.

As per the report, more than 75 per cent of blocks in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, where groundwater exploitation is more than 100 per cent, have been declared 'over-exploited' by the Government of India. As per a report of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, while the groundwater exploitation rate is 157 per cent in Punjab, it is occurring in Rajasthan at around 150 per cent and in Haryana at 136 per cent against recharge. Vipra Goyal, a post graduate from IIT, Kharagpur and expert, believes that farm ponds can solve the problem.

Vipra said every farmer will have to prepare a pond on his farmland which can be used for Rabi and Zaid crops. He claimed to have received success in the initiative during an experiment on 300 fields at Chhareda village of Dausa district in Rajasthan. He got the support of private and government institutions in the initiative. Vipra said in November-December, 2020, a complete development plan of Chhareda gram panchayat of Dausa district state was prepared and approved by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Vipra, who has worked as a national expert in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, now plans to build 500 farm ponds in Kacherewala gram panchayat in Jaipur district. Construction of at least 75 such ponds is underway. The ponds will store 10 crore litres of rainwater every year. He said after adopting the model, the farmers are now confident that their dependence on groundwater will gradually decrease.

At least 70 per cent of farmland in India is irrigated through groundwater of which 25 per cent groundwater is exploited by Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The GDP of Rs 11.4 lakh crore of the three states is based on groundwater. In Rajasthan, GDP of Rs 3.5 lakh crore and the livelihood of five crore people depends on groundwater. If this crisis is not addressed, the livelihood of 8.4 crore people may be risk. While studying in IIT, Kharagpur from 2016 to 2021, Vipra worked on projects for Niti Aayog (Planning Commission) of India, Space, Satellite Research Centre of India and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. He has visited rural areas of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and prepared a strategic plan for proper arrangement of water, electricity, agriculture, cattle, agro-industry and employment for Rajasthan as well as rest of India. He has presented his papers at conferences in the USA, Austria and Australia.

Vipra Goyal and Dr Neelam Goyal explaining the significance of farm ponds (ETV Bharat)

Dr Neelam Goyal, known as 'Parmanu Mitra', said in the 1970s, Saudi Arabia had the world's largest groundwater reserves. However, due to excessive exploitation, 80 per cent of groundwater was depleted in the 1990s. In 2016, the Saudi government had to completely stop wheat crop production and now the country depends on food grain imports. India is staring at a similar crisis, she warned.