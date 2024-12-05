ETV Bharat / state

IIT-Roorkee Student From Rajasthan Found Dead in Haridwar Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide

At the time of the suspected suicide, the roommate of the deceased was away. The deceased student lived at a hostel in the IIT campus.

IIT-Roorkee Student From Rajasthan Found Dead in Haridwar Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Roorkee: A 19-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee was found dead inside his hostel room in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Police said the body of the student was found inside the room of his hostel and they suspected that the student died by suicide. Civil Line Kotwali Police Station's inspector Narendra Bisht said police broke the door open and entered the room where he was found dead.

The deceased student was from Rajasthan. However, the reason of the death could not be ascertained yet. The deceased was a student of BS-MS (Mathematics and Computer Science) II in IIT. The deceased student lived at a hostel located in the IIT campus. He used to stay with a room partner. At the time of the suspected suicide, his roommate had gone to his home on vacation.

Fellow students grew anxious when the student did not come out of the room on Wednesday. Students living next to the room where the deceased stayed informed the security guard of the IIT. The guard reached the spot and tried to open the door of the room which was found locked from inside. There was no response from inside the room even after calling out, after which the police were informed about the matter.

On receiving the information, Civil Line Kotwali in-charge Inspector Narendra Bisht immediately reached the spot with the police team. Police recovered the body of the student who was found dead. The police also captured video of the deceased student. However, the reason for the student's suicide is not known. Bisht said that the matter is being investigated. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the matter.

Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Roorkee: A 19-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee was found dead inside his hostel room in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Police said the body of the student was found inside the room of his hostel and they suspected that the student died by suicide. Civil Line Kotwali Police Station's inspector Narendra Bisht said police broke the door open and entered the room where he was found dead.

The deceased student was from Rajasthan. However, the reason of the death could not be ascertained yet. The deceased was a student of BS-MS (Mathematics and Computer Science) II in IIT. The deceased student lived at a hostel located in the IIT campus. He used to stay with a room partner. At the time of the suspected suicide, his roommate had gone to his home on vacation.

Fellow students grew anxious when the student did not come out of the room on Wednesday. Students living next to the room where the deceased stayed informed the security guard of the IIT. The guard reached the spot and tried to open the door of the room which was found locked from inside. There was no response from inside the room even after calling out, after which the police were informed about the matter.

On receiving the information, Civil Line Kotwali in-charge Inspector Narendra Bisht immediately reached the spot with the police team. Police recovered the body of the student who was found dead. The police also captured video of the deceased student. However, the reason for the student's suicide is not known. Bisht said that the matter is being investigated. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the matter.

Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHANIIT ROORKEE STUDENT FOUND DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.