IIT-Roorkee Student From Rajasthan Found Dead in Haridwar Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide

Roorkee: A 19-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee was found dead inside his hostel room in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Police said the body of the student was found inside the room of his hostel and they suspected that the student died by suicide. Civil Line Kotwali Police Station's inspector Narendra Bisht said police broke the door open and entered the room where he was found dead.

The deceased student was from Rajasthan. However, the reason of the death could not be ascertained yet. The deceased was a student of BS-MS (Mathematics and Computer Science) II in IIT. The deceased student lived at a hostel located in the IIT campus. He used to stay with a room partner. At the time of the suspected suicide, his roommate had gone to his home on vacation.

Fellow students grew anxious when the student did not come out of the room on Wednesday. Students living next to the room where the deceased stayed informed the security guard of the IIT. The guard reached the spot and tried to open the door of the room which was found locked from inside. There was no response from inside the room even after calling out, after which the police were informed about the matter.

On receiving the information, Civil Line Kotwali in-charge Inspector Narendra Bisht immediately reached the spot with the police team. Police recovered the body of the student who was found dead. The police also captured video of the deceased student. However, the reason for the student's suicide is not known. Bisht said that the matter is being investigated. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the matter.

Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)