IIT Patna Student Jumps To Death From 7th Floor Of Hostel Building In Bihta, Probe Launched

Patna: A third-year student at IIT Patna in Bihar's Bihta allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the campus building on Monday, leaving his friends and family members in shock.
Deceased Rahul Lavari, a resident of Hyderabad, happened to be a third-year student of Computer and Mathematics Department at IIT Patna.
A few students, who were witness to this tragic incident, revealed that Rahul first cut his wrist veins and then jumped off the hostel building on the campus. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Bihta, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
While it is not yet known what exactly triggered this, campus authorities, including IIT Patna Director Prof TN Singh, reached the spot to discuss with students and staff members of the hostel to ascertain the reason behind. As of now, the IIT administration has not released any official statement in this regard.
"Rahul was a bright student. He was always cheerful. He was also good in academics. In the morning, when we went to get the newspaper, we saw Rahul jumping off the hostel building. He was soaked in blood. We rushed him to the hospital but unfortunately he did not survive," said Ritu Pran, a student.
Meanwhile, it has been alleged that Rahul could not be saved because of negligence and lack of adequate facilities in the campus hospital for his treatment.
Academic Pressure Or Personal Issue?
Receiving information, Danapur DSP Pankaj Mishra along with a forensic team launched investigation. Citing recent changes in the syllabus for the upcoming semester exams, some students suspect that academic stress could have forced Rahul to take this drastic step. However, the IIT administration is yet to make any comments on such claims.
"We received information from the IIT Patna Bihta campus that a student died by suicide. Our team reached the hospital, but by then he was already declared dead. The body has been sent for autopsy," said Vivek Kumar, IIT police station in-charge.
"We are currently investigating the circumstances which might have led to the incident. Whether it was due to academic pressure or any personal issue, we are examining all possible angles," said Kumar.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' Helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.