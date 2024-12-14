ETV Bharat / state

IIT Mandi Sacks Professor For ‘Sexually Harassing’ Two Female PhD Scholars

Mandi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi administration has sacked a professor accused of sexually assaulting two female students, officials said on Saturday.

The professor had been “compulsorily retired” after the probe report by the internal complaint committee (ICC), formed to probe the matter, indicted him in the case, they said.

In July, two female PhD scholars had accused the professor of sexually assaulting them, prompting the authorities to form a committee to investigate the matter, which found the accused professor guilty and recommended strict action.

Registrar of IIT Mandi KS Pandey said the probe report submitted by the complaint panel found the allegations made by the students to be true. “The Board of Governors (BOG) took the decision after the report was submitted by the panel, dismissing the accused professor from the job,” he said.