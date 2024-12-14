ETV Bharat / state

IIT Mandi Sacks Professor For ‘Sexually Harassing’ Two Female PhD Scholars

The professor had been compulsorily retired based on the probe report of the internal complaint committee.

Mandi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi administration has sacked a professor accused of sexually assaulting two female students, officials said on Saturday.

The professor had been “compulsorily retired” after the probe report by the internal complaint committee (ICC), formed to probe the matter, indicted him in the case, they said.

In July, two female PhD scholars had accused the professor of sexually assaulting them, prompting the authorities to form a committee to investigate the matter, which found the accused professor guilty and recommended strict action.

Registrar of IIT Mandi KS Pandey said the probe report submitted by the complaint panel found the allegations made by the students to be true. “The Board of Governors (BOG) took the decision after the report was submitted by the panel, dismissing the accused professor from the job,” he said.

However, the accused has challenged the decision of the BOG denying all allegations, according to officials.

Another Sexual Harassment Case

Meanwhile, another professor of the institute has been accused of sexual harassment. The matter has also been handed over to the ICC for investigation. The BOG will take the final decision on the matter once the report is submitted.

The BOG is the highest body in the IIT, with retired Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon as its Chairman.

