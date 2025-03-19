ETV Bharat / state

IIT-Mandi Develops Underwater Robotic Vehicle That Can Gather Cyclone Data

Assistant professor of IIT Mandi, Jagdish said Hybrid Propulsion Underwater Robotic Vehicle resembling a fish is one-of-its-kind vehicle in India.

IIT-Mandi Develops Underwater Robotic Vehicle To Gather Cyclone Data
The high-end marine vehicle will help in gathering Cyclone data from the depth of the sea. (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

Mandi: IIT-Mandi in collaboration with IIT-Palakkad built a high-end marine vehicle that will help gather vital information about cyclones through below sea dynamics. With the help of this vehicle, sea cyclones can be detected in advance based on the data obtained.

However, this vehicle will not give any direct information, warning or alert about the cyclone. Only future activities can be assessed based on the data received through it.

Assistant professor of IIT Mandi, Jagdish said, 'We worked with marine robots, surface vehicles and underwater vehicles. We have prepared a vehicle and named it Hybrid Propulsion Underwater Robotic Vehicle, which looks like a fish. This is one-of-its-kind vehicle in India. We will try to understand the parameters of the sea through this robot underwater vehicle."

Giving details of its features, he said it can swim in the water like a fish. Its speed can be increased further by installing a propeller. Burns engine mechanism has been used in it. It can go to great depths in the sea. Many IITs are also doing research on such systems. This project is being made in collaboration with Professor Shantu Kumar Mohan of IIT-Palakkad, he said and added this project has been completely made under Make in India.

Professor Jagdish said the Hybrid Propulsion Underwater Robotic Vehicle can go to a depth of 100 meters in the sea. With its help, parameters like temperature, and salinity can be checked and by studying this data, information about the cyclone can be found.

"This vehicle can stay underwater for four to five hours, but more research is still going on. Efforts are on to enhance its capability, so that it can go to the maximum depth of the sea and keep sending all the data by staying underwater for at least a week. In this way, it can provide vital information about the cyclone," he added.

Mandi: IIT-Mandi in collaboration with IIT-Palakkad built a high-end marine vehicle that will help gather vital information about cyclones through below sea dynamics. With the help of this vehicle, sea cyclones can be detected in advance based on the data obtained.

However, this vehicle will not give any direct information, warning or alert about the cyclone. Only future activities can be assessed based on the data received through it.

Assistant professor of IIT Mandi, Jagdish said, 'We worked with marine robots, surface vehicles and underwater vehicles. We have prepared a vehicle and named it Hybrid Propulsion Underwater Robotic Vehicle, which looks like a fish. This is one-of-its-kind vehicle in India. We will try to understand the parameters of the sea through this robot underwater vehicle."

Giving details of its features, he said it can swim in the water like a fish. Its speed can be increased further by installing a propeller. Burns engine mechanism has been used in it. It can go to great depths in the sea. Many IITs are also doing research on such systems. This project is being made in collaboration with Professor Shantu Kumar Mohan of IIT-Palakkad, he said and added this project has been completely made under Make in India.

Professor Jagdish said the Hybrid Propulsion Underwater Robotic Vehicle can go to a depth of 100 meters in the sea. With its help, parameters like temperature, and salinity can be checked and by studying this data, information about the cyclone can be found.

"This vehicle can stay underwater for four to five hours, but more research is still going on. Efforts are on to enhance its capability, so that it can go to the maximum depth of the sea and keep sending all the data by staying underwater for at least a week. In this way, it can provide vital information about the cyclone," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IIT PALAKKADIIT UNDERWATER ROBOTIC VEHICLE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.