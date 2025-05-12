IIT Madras To Train Students As Global AI Leaders With New B.Tech Program

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is set to launch its second batch of the B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence (AI) program in the upcoming academic year 2025-26.

This flagship program, offered by the institute’s Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, aims to develop students into global leaders in the rapidly evolving field of AI. The meticulously designed undergraduate degree will provide students with essential skills and knowledge in AI fundamentals and application development. The program emphasises a strong connection with the industry through internships and undergraduate research opportunities. Graduates can pursue diverse career paths, ranging from fundamental research in global technology companies to applied sectors like manufacturing and healthcare, IIT Madras said in a release.

Students who will qualify in the JEE (Advanced) examination can opt for this program during the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling. The program will admit fifty students. The course code is 412L: Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, it said.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, "AI and Data Analytics is an emerging area. This B.Tech course has a carefully evolved curriculum that is perfectly aligned with both the industry and research community needs. Many interesting challenges are in front of us and I am sure students shall immensely benefit by pursuing this course and shape their prosperous future.”

The B.Tech program offers academic flexibility, allowing students to customize their learning through a wide array of electives within and outside the department. Students can specialize in areas of their interest, including Speech and Language Technology, Computer Vision, Applications in Control and Detection, and Time-Series Analysis, the statement added.

Prof. B. Ravindran, Head of the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, said, "Artificial Intelligence is a transformative technology. It is going to be the defining technological development, perhaps for another generation to come. The School allows us to synergize all the different AI and Data Science activities. We are making sure the students know enough about the fundamentals of AI so that they can pick up things on their own if they want to get into a research career."

The program aims to build expertise in various aspects of AI and data analytics, providing a broad view of its industrial applications. It will strongly emphasise Mathematical Fundamentals, Data Science/AI/ML Foundations, Application Development, and Responsible Design, incorporating a distinct interdisciplinary approach. The B.Tech in AI Program ensures that students focus on the practical application of AI through core courses in traditional and system-oriented applications of Data Science and AI. The curriculum also includes courses introducing the principles of responsible AI design, it said.

Key areas of the B.Tech program include a focus on real-world problem solving and Fair and Responsible AI. Students will learn to apply data analytics and AI techniques to address real-world challenges across diverse fields, fostering innovation and impact, while adhering to ethical and equitable technology deployment. The core curriculum provides a comprehensive foundation in AI and data analytics, covering essential subjects for success in the field. Students will gain a robust toolkit through foundational courses in linear algebra and calculus to specialised modules in machine learning, deep learning, generative AI, foundation models, and reinforcement learning, enabling them to tackle diverse challenges in the discipline, the statement said.