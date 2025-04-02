'Science of Happiness': IIT Madras Ties Up With Rekhi Foundation To Establish Centre of Excellence

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with a not-for-profit organisation to establish ‘Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness,’ the institute said on Wednesday.

The proposed centre of Rekhi Foundation for Happiness will come up in the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras. This Centre of Excellence will focus on several areas including integrating happiness studies into the academic curriculum, a statement from the institute said.

The institute, the statement said, is advancing research and education in the science of happiness. It is crucial for holistic learning and personal growth. The centre will develop and deliver courses aimed at empowering students to cultivate positivity, build emotional resilience, and lead purposeful lives. It will also offer hands-on learning experiences through a dedicated Mind Lab, equipped with cutting-edge tools to deepen practical understanding and application.

Satinder Singh Rekhi, founder of the non-profit signed an MoU with Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras, on March 24, 2025. DoMS faculty members, Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Head of the Department, Prof. Rupashree Baral and Prof. Srinivasan S., and other stakeholders were present during the event.

Speaking at the event, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras said, "the objective of this initiative should be to cultivate an ideal student-faculty environment, reinforcing the idea that true learning and holistic personal growth extend beyond academic scores."

Rekhi said happy people are more successful. He explained his philosophy is that whatever one does unhappily, he or she can do better happily.

He said the Rekhi Centre for the Science of Happiness will "focus on research, education, and outreach programs aimed at understanding and promoting happiness through scientific and philosophical approaches". It will pave the way for innovative methodologies to enhance well-being and holistic development of the campus community and beyond, he said.

This partnership, according to the institute, will be another step it takes in redefining education, placing equal emphasis on knowledge and well-being.

Rekhi Foundation for Happiness was founded in 2016 by Rekhi. Its areas of work include advancing the practice and knowledge of happiness science and positive psychology by establishing happiness centres in universities worldwide, fostering well-being through research, education, and practical applications.

Rekhi delivered his keynote address on “Is Your Monkey Brain Making You Unhappy?” to students at IIT Madras. In his talk, he emphasised the importance of observing one’s thoughts, explaining that thoughts can shape perceptions and make people believe them to be real, even when they are not. He underscored the need to stay away from the state of being of a “Monkey Brain”. A restless, anxious mind that leads to stress and unhappiness.