IIT Madras Partners With GRID-INDIA To Expand Clean Energy Reach To East Africa

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in collaboration with GRID-INDIA, a Central Public Sector Enterprise, is starting a special teaching and research programme for the students of Tanzania, an East African country.

From certification courses, joint research, and technical consultation projects, the collaboration will include everything for strengthening its infrastructure of energy.

With an active presence in Africa through IITM Zanzibar, the institute is committed to building global partnerships for sustainable energy. Expanding horizons, this partnership creates new opportunities for cross-border knowledge exchange, applied research, and commercialisation of clean energy technologies.

The GRID-INDIA, a Miniratna company under the Union Ministry of Power, is the national system operator responsible for the reliable and secure management of India’s electricity grid.

The effort at IIT Madras will be led through the Energy Consortium, an industry-academia collaborative centre of excellence focused on clean energy.

The MoU was signed on May 22 by Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, and Shri Surajit Banerjee, Executive Director (HR), GRID-INDIA, at the IIT Madras campus.

Highlighting the key aspects of this collaboration, Prof Santhanam said, “IIT Madras Zanzibar was conceived to extend our academic and research excellence to international geographies, with a focus on regional relevance. Our collaboration with GRID-INDIA allows us to leverage decades of experience in power systems research and industry engagement in India to deliver targeted capacity-building and applied technology programmes for East Africa.”

Emphasising the significance of the MoU, Paresh R. Ranpara, Director (HR), GRID-INDIA, said, “GRID-INDIA is looking forward to this collaboration with IIT Madras to catalyse and promote capacity building in the power sector for Tanzanian and other East African professionals, with the Zanzibar campus as a focal point. This partnership demonstrates the shared vision of GRID-INDIA and IIT Madras Zanzibar for supporting resilient, future-ready energy systems across the globe.”