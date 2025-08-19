ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Partners With FedEx; Launches SMART Centre For Research In AI-Driven Logistics

Chennai: The FedEx SMART Centre, a joint venture between Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), a multinational courier delivery services company, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), was launched at the IIT campus. The centre aims to build sustainable, technology-driven logistics solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Sound and efficient Logistics define the economy of a Nation; the joint efforts taken by IIT Madras and FedEx will not only solve complex problems in logistics and supply chain but also address important human resources-related issues and related infrastructure.”

The inauguration was led by Kami Viswanathan, President, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), FedEx, along with Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president, Marketing, Customer Experience, and Air Network, MEISA, FedEx, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras.

According to a press release, the centre, backed by a five-year USD 5 million grant from FedEx, will combine cutting-edge research, advanced digital tools, and industry expertise to reimagine supply chains for agility, resilience, and environmental responsibility.