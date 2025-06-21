ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Organises International Conference On Birsa Munda

The development of the Indian tribes is of utmost importance for the Government of India, said Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura

A statue of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
A statue of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is organising a two-day conference on ‘Tribal Resistance, Resilience and Reimagining Future: Celebrating 150 Years of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’ on June 21 and 22.

The conference, being organised by the institute's Humanities department, features scholars and community leaders engaging with themes of tribal history, resistance movements, identity, and future possibilities.

Addressing the event, chief guest Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, said that the indigenous knowledge of the tribes of India needs integration with the modern lifestyles, including science and technology. He highlighted the schemes of the Government of India for the upliftment and preservation of the people, legacy, and heritage of the tribal communities of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor V. Kamakoti, the Director of IIT Madras, highlighted the event as the first tribal conference of IIT Madras. He underlined the contributions of Bhagwan Bisra Munda during the freedom struggle and his help towards the people as a doctor. The director also emphasised the need for research in various aspects of life among our tribal population.

As part of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav’ (Tribal Pride) celebration, a cultural evening is planned on Saturday evening in the campus, showcasing tribal art and cultural performances from tribal groups of the Nilgiri Hills and Northeast East India.

N. Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “Tribal movements in the history of modern India are symbols of resilience and resistance against the ruthless colonial oppression. In this grand celebration, we have focused on a wide range of topics, including the life and the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. We are hosting eighty speakers across the globe.”

