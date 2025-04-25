ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Files 417 Patents In 2024-25, Surpassing Director's Vision of 'One Patent A Day'

Chennai: Students, researchers and teachers at Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) filed 417 patents in Financial Year 25, surpassing the target of ‘One Patent a Day’ that was set last year.

The institute filed for 298 Indian and 119 international patents. It also filed 39 designs, six copyrights, and one trademark, bringing total intellectual property (IP) filings to 463 in FY25.

Providing context, V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, said, "For India to be a technology superpower as we march towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, protecting our intellectual properties is crucial. I am very proud that the IIT Madras team has filed 417 patents in FY25, with a significant raise in the number of international patents."

According to IIT Madras, in five years, the institute has transferred its technologies to companies of various sizes through licensing deals worth Rs 28 crore. The biggest of these was the transfer of the 5G RAN sub-system technology to Tejas Network (TATA Group).

The feat ahead of ‘World Intellectual Property Day’ on April 26 holds significance, the institute said. IP rights enable organisations and people to protect their innovative and creative outputs and get an economic return from them, according to the World IP Organization.