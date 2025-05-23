IIT Madras Department Of Mathematics Earns Silver-Level Recognition From Casualty Actuarial Society

Chennai: The Mathematics Department of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has received Silver Level recognition from the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) under its University Recognition Program, a prestigious honour acknowledging the department's excellence in preparing students for careers in property and casualty insurance risk management and its alignment with the globally recognised CAS curriculum.

The Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) is the global leader in credentialing and educating general insurance actuaries, with over 10,000 members working in more than forty countries across various sectors requiring risk management expertise.

As a Silver-Level partner, IIT Madras will benefit from priority placements for students in CAS summer programs, access to CAS teaching materials and case-study libraries, invitations to the annual General Insurance Teachers Conference, and sponsored on-campus events and virtual presentations with CAS professionals.

Professor Neelesh S. Upadhye, Department of Mathematics, said, "This recognition celebrates our department’s robust offerings in stochastic processes, regression, financial mathematics, and data analytics—areas at the heart of modern actuarial science."

Joyce Warner, Chief Business Officer of the Casualty Actuarial Society, said, "We are thrilled to honour IIT Madras through the CAS University Recognition Programs. We encourage all institutions committed to general insurance actuarial science programs to apply for the level that aligns with their programs."

This recognition, valid through the 2023-2026 cycle, highlights IIT Madras’s robust offerings in areas crucial to actuarial science, including stochastic processes, regression, financial mathematics, and data analytics. The department, known for its rigorous research and teaching, offers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in pure and applied mathematics, statistics, and financial modeling, maintaining strong collaborations with industry partners to prepare students for leadership roles across various sectors.