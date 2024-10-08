ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras CyStar To Boost Cybersecurity Research, Innovation, Address Digital Challenges

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched the ‘Centre for Cybersecurity, Trust and Reliability’ (CyStar) to strengthen India's cybersecurity as well as boost research and innovations. This apart, the Centre will work towards pioneering advancements in blockchain, security for AI models, cryptography, quantum security, and IoT security.

The CyStar was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Centre Coordinators Prof. Shweta Agrawal, Prof. Chester Rebeiro and Prof. John Augustine, faculty, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras and a host of eminent academicians and industry representatives from India and abroad.

The mission of CyStar is to push the boundaries of cybersecurity through innovative research and education. As cybersecurity demands a multi-disciplinary approach, the research team at CyStar is diverse, encompassing a wide range of expertise.

Addressing the launch event, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “With the growth of cyber threats, not just for financial gains but also targeted sector wise attacks on critical infrastructure, it is very important that we arrive at proactive cyber defence mechanisms to protect our nation and so such efforts are extremely crucial.”

The Centre will collaborate globally and locally with academia, industry and research institutions, equipping students, professionals and researchers with the expertise needed to tackle complex security challenges, thereby contributing to a safer digital world. Its focus would extend across sectors, addressing critical security challenges in industries like finance, healthcare, automotive and electronics.

Elaborating on the key functions of this Centre, its coordinator Prof. Shweta Agrawal said, “We are happy and excited to launch this centre, which will bring together people with varied expertise to study the complex problem of cybersecurity. Our approach is multi-faceted and we aim to make contributions in domains ranging from fundamental research to real-world applications, fostering start-ups and everything in between.”