ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras And Hyderabad Experts In 2-Day Visit To Amaravati To Study Unfinished Buildings

Amaravati: A team of experts from IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad will arrive in Andhra Pradesh on Friday to evaluate the structural potential of unfinished buildings in Amaravati. They will be on a two-day visit here.

The construction work of Amaravati started during the regime of the TDP government when it came to power in 2014 and it got stalled after YSRCP government took over in 2019.

Now, the NDA government has focused on the reconstruction of Amaravati and has decided to move forward after scientifically confirming the strength of the buildings. In this context, the government has assigned the responsibility of assessing the potential of the buildings to IIT Madras and Hyderabad. The IIT experts will examine the strength of the structures and look into all the technical aspects.

The then TDP government had started the work to build the High Court building as an iconic structure along with the towers of the Secretariat and HOD offices. For this, foundations had also been laid but the construction stopped at the foundation stage.

While IIT Madras has been entrusted with the responsibility of examining the foundation capacity of these buildings, IIT Hyderabad has been given the task of assessing the quality of residences of IAS officers and the quarters of the ministers, MLAs and MLCs.