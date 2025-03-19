IIT Madras Alumnus Dr Parsuram Balasubramanian Donates Rs 5 Crore To AquaMAP

Chennai: Dr Parasuram Balasubramanian, a distinguished alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has donated Rs 5 crore to AquaMAP – Centre for Water Management and Policy to establish a corpus fund for the centre’s continued growth and impact.

AquaMAP works in transformative water management solutions, reinforcing IIT Madras’ commitment to innovation and societal impact. The centre operates with the support of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India. Established in 2022 at IIT Madras with a generous seed grant from Dr Balasubramanian, CEO of Theme Work Analytics and Krishnan Narayanan, President of Itihaasa Research and Digital, AquaMAP has rapidly emerged as a pioneering interdisciplinary centre dedicated to water management and policy solutions.

Dr Balasubramanian is the Chief Executive Officer of Theme Work Analytics, a large company in the information technology sector and a Founding Member on the Governing Board of AquaMAP Centre for Water Management and Policy, IIT Madras. He graduated from IIT Madras with degrees in Engineering and Management, and in 1977 and earned a Doctorate in Industrial Engineering with a focus in Operations Research. He was honoured with the Distinguished Engineering Alumnus Award 2022 of Purdue University, College of Engineering.

Looking forward to great outcomes from AquaMAP, he said, “The Centre has earned its wings with its stellar performance during the past three years. It is time to shift to operate in higher orbits. Viksit Bharat requires water security and resilience for all citizens and purposes. We seek projects that would have a National impact, going forward. With the raising of the Endowment Fund, we are certain that our mission would be successful.”

Highlighting the work of the centre, Prof Ligy Philip, Coordinator of AquaMAP, IIT Madras, said, “The Centre seamlessly integrates the technical expertise of IIT Madras faculty, grassroots involvement through non-governmental organizations, policy support from Government decision-makers and funding from industry leaders. This synergy ensures that cutting-edge technology and best practices are effectively implemented to address critical water challenges, contributing to societal well-being and sustainable development goals.”

AquaMAP brings together the expertise of 26 faculty members from various departments of IIT Madras, fostering collaborative efforts to address critical water-related challenges. Since its inception, the centre has made significant strides in villages across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, executing over a dozen water and wastewater management projects. Many of these initiatives are funded by leading industry partners, including IBM and Amadeus Software.

One of AquaMAP’s standout achievements is the successful implementation of rural wastewater management using Nature-Based Solutions in Muthur village of Mallur panchayat in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. This initiative has set a benchmark, inspiring the Government of Karnataka to scale the model across approximately 500 gram panchayats. Beyond Karnataka, AquaMAP has provided strategic technical guidance to the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), Government of Odisha, for ensuring water quality assurance, implementing water safety plans, monitoring water quality, and managing data for their flagship 24x7 ‘Drink from Tap’ program across the state.

Speaking on the success of the initiative, Dr Sapna Poti, Director, Strategic Alliances, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India, said, “The success of this decentralized wastewater treatment initiative highlights the transformative potential of targeted interventions. However, to scale such solutions nationwide, strategic funding from High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and philanthropic organizations is essential. Seed funding not only accelerates pilot projects but also opens doors for large-scale implementation, enabling Centers of Excellence like AquaMAPs to expand their reach, drive policy influence, and create replicable models for national impact. With the right support, this initiative can be a catalyst for similar interventions in water conservation, climate resilience, and rural development across India.”

Highlighting the importance of such support in critical areas like water technology, Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “We are immensely grateful to Dr Parasuram Balasubramanian for his continued contribution to the cause of transformative water management research at IIT Madras, his alma mater. His contribution to AquaMAP will not only help drive impactful research but also bring in innovative, scalable and sustainable water management solutions designed specifically for the needs of our Nation. As always, our alumni community has been our strongest pillar of support for every socially impactful research initiative that emerges from IIT Madras and Dr Parasuram’s philanthropic initiatives stand as a testimony to that.”

The centre also collaborates closely with reputed voluntary organizations such as Art of Living, United Way, Sirithuli, and Gramantara serving as their knowledge partner. Expanding its global footprint, AquaMAP has successfully secured international funding under the ‘International Call for Proposals’ from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and IBM.