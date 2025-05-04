IIT Kharagpur Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Probe On

Kharagpur: Yet another student of IIT Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Asif Qamar of Seohar in Bihar, resided in room no 134 in SDS block of Madan Mohan Maliviya Hall in the college. The door of the room in which Qamar lived had been locked since Saturday morning. A few of his classmates tried to open the door and when they could not, they informed the police.

The door was opened by police personnel at around 3:30 am and Asif body was found inside hanging from the ceiling fan. Asif was rushed to the Kharagpur sub-district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation into the incidents. Police said prima facie it seems a case of suicide but further probe is on to ascertain the exact cause of death.

IIT Kharagpur has been in news for student deaths this year. On April 20 Aniket Walkar, a fourth-year student in the Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, was found hanging in his hostel room. On January 12, the body of a third-year undergraduate student Shaon Malik was found in his hostel room. In June 2024, Devika Pillai, a fourth-year student of biotechnology and biochemical engineering had died by suicide.

IIT Kharagpur authorities said the institute has appointed counsellors 24x7 to help students fight stress and depression. After April 20, the institute put up barcodes on the door of every boarder which can be scanned by any boarder during moments of acute mental stress for immediate counselling in privacy.