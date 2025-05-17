ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop 'Farm Bot' That Navigates Different Terrains And Treats Crop Diseases

The smart robot diagnoses plant diseases and treats them with the respective pesticides.

IIT Kharagpur researchers Invent 'Robot Doctor' That Treats Farm Crops
Farm Bot is a groundbreaking innovation by IIT Kharagpur. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

Kharagpur: A group of professors from IIT Kharagpur have come up with a groundbreaking innovation to help ease the lives of farmers and make the process of farming more efficient. This smart robot, named Farm Bot, can detect crop diseases and treat the plant accordingly. Built like an armoured vehicle of the army, the robot has been designed to navigate different farm terrains from muddy to ditch-filled lands. This robot saves the farmers from catching sicknesses by helping to do away with the manual spray of pesticides in the field.

Farm Bot is a semi-automatic tracked mobile manipulator that is also capable of working as an agricultural robotic system. When brought near the field, it maps the terrain in its entirety. It has an automatic camera that aids in navigation. Farm Bot was built after years of research by the professors of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur. Previously, drones were used in a similar capacity but they came with a few limitations.

"The drone could not be brought too close to the crop as it would damage the leaves. This meant that the drones were capable of diagnosing issues with only the upper part of the plant, leaving out the base. Hence, its uses were limited to spraying pesticides and finding out whether a crop had ripened," explained Professor Dilip Kumar Pratihar from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

"On the other hand, the Farm Bot can diagnose the root problems of any plant and can easily navigate through land filled with big bumps, water, mud, and ditches," he added. According to the professor, the robot was capable of diagnosing various diseases of different plants. For example, potato blight, mango budworm attack, and even bacterial diseases in the case of rice or wheat due to the variation in soil acidity. The bot has a wide array of pesticides and disinfectants stored in it which it can spray at the base of the plant. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is bearing the cost of this robot.

