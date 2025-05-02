IIT Kanpur Research Student Sexual Harassment Case: Accused ACP Suspended

Kanpur: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohsin Khan, who is an accused in the sexual harassment case of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur research student, has been suspended.

A new twist has come in the case. Mohsin's wife Suhail Saif has lodged a complaint against the victim at the Ravatpur police station. Two cases were registered against Mohsin at the Kalyanpur Police Station following a complaint by the victim. Suhail Saif has alleged that the the victim barged into their house and held them hostage. The victim has refuted all the allegations.

The victim has alleged that the accused ACP and his mother pressurised her to adapt Islam and do a Nikah with him. ACP Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey said they are probing the matter. A case was registered against the accused on December 12, 2024. A Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the case. On December 29, 2024, the accused had got a stay from the Allahabad High Court.

Following, this the victim had mailed to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) office. Following this the accused ACP was suspended by Uttar Pradesh Police. The Uttar Pradesh Police is probing the matter, which has now taken a new turn.