IIT Kanpur Research Scholar Accuses Colleague Of Sexually Harassing Her With False Marriage Promise

Kanpur: A research scholar of IIT Kanpur has accused her colleague of sexually harassing her after falsely promising of marriage. Based on her complaint, a sexual harassment case has been registered against the accused at Kalyanpur police station.

The complainant, who hails from a northeastern state, works in a cyber security project in IIT Kanpur since 2024 and stays at the campus. She alleged that the accused, Shubham Malviya, a resident of Indore, works with her in the same project.

In her complaint, she said that the accused allegedly sexually harassed her on the false promise of marriage. She told police that whenever she brought up the topic of marriage, the accused used to threaten and beat her up.

Fed up of with the alleged harassment, the woman, complained to the IIT Kanpur administration. Following which, an investigation committee has been set up by the institute to probe into her complaint.

Also, the woman lodged a complaint at Kalyanpur police station. Kalyanpur police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar said a case has been registered on the basis of the victim's complaint. Her medical examination was done on Wednesday and her statement will be recorded in front of the magistrate today.

The station in-charge said the accused lives in a rented room outside the IIT campus. "His mobile is switched off but his number has been put on surveillance. Search is on for him," Kumar said.

Earlier in a similar incident, another PhD scholar of the institute had levelled sexual harassment allegations against the then ACP Mohsin Khan and the case is being probed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In December 2024, the IIT Kanpur research scholar had accused Mohsin of sexually harassing her under the pretext of marriage. She told police that Mohsin had told her that he was already married. The woman had complained to the police commissioner after which, a case was registered in Kalyanpur police station and Mohsin was shifted to Lucknow headquarters.