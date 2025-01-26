ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kanpur Professor Ashutosh Sharma Gets Padma Shri; Know His Contribution

Kanpur: Professor Ashutosh Sharma, a chair professor at IIT Kanpur, is among the Padma Shri awardees, whose names were released on Republic Day.

Sharma, who held a BTech at IIT Kanpur from 1977 to 1982, started his academic career as an assistant professor in 1990. He has established the Nano Technology and Imaging centres at IIT Kanpur and has served as a secretary in the central government. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a key role in launching several startups.

Originally from Jaipur, Sharma shared his reaction to the honour, “I was spending the evening with my family when I suddenly received the news of being awarded the Padma Shri. It’s a proud moment for all of us. Now, my focus is on working for society.”

The Director of IIT Kanpur, Professor Manindra Agarwal, also expressed happiness over the announcement of the award for Prof Sharma and congratulated him on behalf of all the faculty members.