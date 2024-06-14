ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kanpur Prof, Kanwar Singh Nalwa Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Trekking in Leh

Published : 19 hours ago

IIT Kanpur Professor Kanwar Singh Nalwa and two of its colleagues had gone to IIT Ropar on an official tour. After attending the programme there, the three professors went for trekking in Leh. However, Nalwa died of breathlessness while trekking and his body was airlifted to his hometown in Dehradun today.

Kanwar Singh Nalwa, assistant professor, IIT Kanpur (ETV Bharat Picture)

Kanpur: A professor of IIT Kanpur, Kanwar Singh Nalwa died of cardiac arrest during a trekking expedition in Leh on Wednesday.

Nalwa, a resident of Dehradun, was assistant professor of the Sustainable Energy Department. He had gone to IIT Ropar on an official tour along with Material Science Professor Shivam Tripathi and Chemical Science Professor Nitin Kayastha. After attending the programme at IIT Ropar, the three left for trekking in Leh.

During trekking Nalwa suddenly started suffering from breathing problems and died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday.

IIT Kanpur administration informed about his death through the institute's social media account. Nalwa is survived by his wife and daughter. IIT Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agarwal and Deputy Director Professor Brij Bhushan have expressed their condolences on his demise.

Nalwa's body could not be airlifted on Thursday due to non-availability of Aadhar card. Later in the evening, the administrative officers of IIT Kanpur sent his Aadhar card to the administrative officer in Leh. Following which, his body was airlifted to his home district Dehradun on Friday.

The administrative officer of IIT Kanpur said that Professor Kanwar completed BTech from IIT Kanpur itself and was presently pursuing research on solar energy. According to his colleagues and PhD students, Nalwa was a happy-go-lucky kind of person. He had told his family that he would go for a trip with them soon.

In December 2023, another professor of IIT Kanpur, Sameer Khandekar died of heart attack while delivering a lecture during an alumni meeting at the campus. He had suddenly collapsed on the stage and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. Teachers said that the two deaths are a huge loss to IIT Kanpur.

