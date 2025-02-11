PhD Scholar At IIT Kanpur 'Dies By Suicide', Concerns Grow Over Mental Health Of Students And Faculty

Kanpur: "I still cannot believe that my son would ever commit suicide. Everything was fine at home, I don't know why he did this. He was my biggest strength. He is gone, and he is never coming back," — Rammurat Yadav's pain of losing his son, who he raised with so many hopes tied to his future, echoes through these heart-wrenching words.

For reasons still unknown, Ankit Yadav, a promising PhD scholar at IIT Kanpur, allegedly ended his life, leaving behind a purported suicide note that read, "I am quitting. This is my decision." After he was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, police said that Ankit had hanged himself to death. The tragic incident has left his family and friends at IIT Kanpur in shock.

Receiving the news of Ankit's death, his family members rushed from Noida to Kanpur IIT campus late Monday night. Despite efforts from teachers, students and police officials to console them, their tears did not stop. "He never mentioned any problems. How could this happen?" Ankit's father Rammurat Yadav cried inconsolably, gasping for breath.

On Monday, when Ankit's friends reached his room in Hall No. 7 to meet him, they received no response from inside. Eventually, they broke open the door only to find him hanging from the ceiling. They immediately rushed him to the IIT Medical Care Center, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

A few students revealed before IIT Kanpur authorities that Ankit was under mental stress. However, no one knows the clear picture or the reason behind. Police are currently examining Ankit's smartphone and laptop to get any clues.

'I Am Quitting, This Is My Decision'

Police recovered a purported suicide note from Ankit's room which mentioned, "I am quitting and this is my own decision." They have sent the note to forensic lab to verify if it matches with his handwriting. ADCP West Vijayendra Dwivedi said that Ankit did not hold anyone responsible for his death. "However, if his family lodges a complaint, we will register a case and launch a formal investigation accordingly," he said.

Kalyanpur Police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar said that Ankit's post-mortem reports are awaited.

Reportedly, over the past one and half years, several IIT students and a faculty member have died by suicide in IIT Kanpur.

On 19 December 2023, research assistant staff Dr Pallavi Chilka took her own life.

On 10 January 2024, MTech student Vikas Meena died by suicide.

On 18 January 2024, PhD student Priyanka Jaiwal ended her life.

On 10 October 2024, PhD student Pragati died by suicide.

On 10 February 2025, PhD research scholar Ankit Yadav chose to end life.

Speaking on the series of suicides on the campus or within the IIT Kanpur community, Director Prof Manindra Agrawal stated that plans have been chalked out to engage with the campus counseling cell. "We will work closely with mental health professionals to formulate a new action plan, in order to create a stress-free environment for the students and faculty," Agrawal said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.