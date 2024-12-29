ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kanpur Cancels Former Uttar Pradesh ACP's PhD Admission Over Rape Allegations

Khan's PhD admission at the institute was cancelled following a letter by the Uttar Pradesh police cancelling the NOC in this regard.

IIT Kanpur Cancels Former Uttar Pradesh ACP Mohsin Khan's PhD Admission Over Rape Allegations
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the PhD admission of former ACP Mohsin Khan, who is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of a research scholar at the prestigious institution.

Administrative officers at the IIT Kanpur while confirming the former ACP's PhD admission, said that the move came after the Uttar Pradesh Police Department withdrew the NOC in this regard.

According to the administrative officers of IIT Kanpur, the NOC was issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to Khan for doing PhD at the prestigious institution. Khan started his PhD programme in July this year.

On December 24, another research scholar reportedly lodged a FIR against Khan in Kalyanpur police station accusing him of criminal intimidation and defaming her. The research scholar, in her complaint, further accused Khan of raping her on the false pretext of marriage. She further alleged that Khan concealed his marriage from her and tried to defame her when she insisted for marriage.

Following the allegations, Khan was attached to Lucknow police headquarters even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the allegations. Khan has also been asked to present his side before the SIT.

Khan, a 2013 PPS officer, was reportedly pursuing a PhD in Cybercrime and Criminology from the IIT Kanpur on the recommendation of Uttar Pradesh Police Department.

TAGGED:

