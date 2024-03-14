IIT Jodhpur's UAV Prototype Can Operate in Air, Land, Water; Help in Rescue Work

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 5 minutes ago

IIT Jodhpur's UAV Prototype Can Operate on Air, Land, Water

The prototype of UAV developed by IIT Jodhpur researchers can move on land, water and air. It can fly for 15 minutes and stay underwater for 8 minutes.

Jodhpur: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur have developed a prototype of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that can operate in air, land and water. It will be beneficial in relief and rescue operations as well as in detecting oil spills on water or beaches.

Jayant Kumar Mohanta, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department of IIT Jodhpur said that presently very few countries, including America and China possess this technology. "We wanted to develop our own indigenous product. This prototype can sail like a ship on the surface of water, fly in the air and navigate even when submerged in water. It can land as well as dive into water. Its flying time is 15 minutes and it can stay underwater for around 8 hours. The tests have been done in the form of simulation," Mohanta said.

This UAV will be used for outdoor testing and a team of researchers are working on the final prototype. The prototype has been inspired by a species of bird called Anhingas, which is capable of flying in the air as well as diving into water.

The prototype water-proofing has been made with 3D-printer. Its tests have been conducted in air and water using remote control (RC) transmission.

This is a type of helicopter with four rotors. Its top portion moves through air while its bottom layer helps it to move underwater. It can dive from air to underwater or visa versa as well as take off from water surface.

Read more

  1. IIT Jodhpur Develops Alcohol Detection Sensor, Diseases Can Also Be Diagnosed
  2. IIT researchers create a cost-effective sensor for detecting fruit ripeness
  3. IIT Jodhpur researchers design robotic trainers for lower limb rehabilitation

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

The Big Brother Syndrome

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.