IIT Jodhpur's UAV Prototype Can Operate in Air, Land, Water; Help in Rescue Work

Jodhpur: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur have developed a prototype of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that can operate in air, land and water. It will be beneficial in relief and rescue operations as well as in detecting oil spills on water or beaches.

Jayant Kumar Mohanta, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department of IIT Jodhpur said that presently very few countries, including America and China possess this technology. "We wanted to develop our own indigenous product. This prototype can sail like a ship on the surface of water, fly in the air and navigate even when submerged in water. It can land as well as dive into water. Its flying time is 15 minutes and it can stay underwater for around 8 hours. The tests have been done in the form of simulation," Mohanta said.

This UAV will be used for outdoor testing and a team of researchers are working on the final prototype. The prototype has been inspired by a species of bird called Anhingas, which is capable of flying in the air as well as diving into water.

The prototype water-proofing has been made with 3D-printer. Its tests have been conducted in air and water using remote control (RC) transmission.

This is a type of helicopter with four rotors. Its top portion moves through air while its bottom layer helps it to move underwater. It can dive from air to underwater or visa versa as well as take off from water surface.