IIT Jodhpur To Teach First-Year BTech Students In Hindi, English

Jodhpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur will impart lessons to the first-year BTech students in both Hindi and English from the coming academic session. A proposal in this regard was approved by the Senate in the 38th meeting held on June 26 and by the Board of Governors on June 28.

According to director Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal the decision to conduct classes in dual language mode is in lines with the National Education Policy-2020. The first-year students will get the option to study in Hindi or English and this will help them to understand the subject in the language in which they are at ease.

He said that two sections will be created in the class, one for English and other for Hindi. Same set of teachers will teach in both the sections and same topics will be taught to maintain parity. A student will be given the option to select the section of his choice and can switch over between the sections in the middle of the session.

"The move will ensure a more inclusive and supportive educational environment. This will be beneficial for students who face difficulty in understanding English. Attending to lectures in the language of their choice, they will be able to adapt smoothly to the academic environment," Agarwal said.