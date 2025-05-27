ETV Bharat / state

IIT Jodhpur Students Will Learn Science Of Happiness Along With Technology

It's not just about brilliant minds, but also human values, said Director Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal on the institute's new happiness initiative.

IIT Jodhpur Students Will Learn Science Of Happiness Along With Technology
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

Jodhpur: IIT Jodhpur has launched a unique course titled ‘Science of Happiness’, aiming to equip students not only with cutting-edge technical knowledge but also with the emotional intelligence and life skills necessary for leading balanced, meaningful lives.

The initiative, introduced by the School of Liberal Arts (SOLA) at IIT Jodhpur, seeks to bridge the gap between academic excellence, technical knowledge and emotional well-being. It is being implemented in collaboration with the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness, with a MoU recently signed with Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi.

Director Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal stated that the institution believes in nurturing not just brilliant minds but also human values for well-rounded development.

The course will introduce students to subjects such as psychology, human behaviour, and emotional health. Under the coordination of Prof. Ankita Sharma, the program emphasises practical approaches to emotional empowerment, extending its relevance beyond campus life.

IIT Jodhpur will also establish a state-of-the-art Behavioural Science Lab where students and researchers can explore scientific methods of achieving happiness. The lab will conduct data-driven studies to understand the relationship between behaviour and psychological principles, enabling deeper insights into positive psychology and human emotions.

Through the ‘Science of Happiness’ initiative, IIT Jodhpur aims to promote not just intellectual growth but also emotional balance. The institute believes that for students to lead happy, meaningful, and compassionate lives, mental and emotional empowerment is essential. This initiative is expected to benefit not only IIT Jodhpur students but may also serve as a model for other educational institutions in the future.

