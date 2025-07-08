IIT Jodhpur Recruitment Scam Accused Secured Promotions By Fraudulent Means

Jodhpur: Investigations into the recruitment scam at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur revealed that accused tampered with the OMR sheets of the ineligible candidates and increased their marks.

The accused officers, two assistant registrars, Laxman Singh and Prashant Bhardwaj, and a junior superintendent, Robin Singh Kantura, who hired ineligible candidates between 2019 and 2023, have been dismissed from service.

Additional police commissioner Virendra Singh said the accused secured promotions and helped others in regularising their jobs by fraudulent means. Also, they tampered with the marksheets and OMR sheets of the ineligible candidates. Sub-inspector Mahendra Kumar is investigating the case, Singh said. Many people, who were working in the institute on contract basis, got selected and were regularised, he added.

No information was given by IIT, Jodhpur about the number of ineligible candidates who were hired during those four years. The in-house investigation report of the case has been submitted to the police.

In its report to Karvad police, IIT Jodhpur stated that the three accused got ineligible people selected, depriving many deserving candidates. It is suspected that huge financial transactions took place during this recruitment process. The bank transactions of the accused will be examined along with IIT Jodhpur's report, police said.

Notably, between 2019 and 2023, many people were appointed in the institute through direct recruitment and promotions. In 2021, a draft of the recruitment and promotion of more than 100 non-teaching staff was issued and many new posts were announced. All this is likely to come under the purview of investigation.

In a statement issued by IIT Jodhpur, it was told that irregularities were revealed in the recruitment of non-teaching posts between 2019 and 2023. During this, Laxman Singh, Prashant Bhardwaj and Robin Singh Kuntara were appointed in the recruitment office. After this, the vigilance officer investigated the matter and submitted a report on November 8, 2024.

After confirming the irregularities, all three accused were suspended and a fact-finding committee was set up. After irregularities were confirmed in the fact-finding committee's report on November 22, 2024, a disciplinary inquiry was ordered on April 5 this year. This report was placed in the meeting of the Board of Governance on 25 June. On this basis, the services of all three were terminated and a case was registered with the police.