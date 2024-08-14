ETV Bharat / state

IIT Jodhpur Prof Duped Of Rs 11.97 Lakh By Fake Mumbai Cops In 'Digital Arrest' For 10 Days

Jodhpur: An IIT Jodhpur professor was duped of Rs 11.97 lakh in a fake money laundering case after being held under 'digital arrest' for 10 days by cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai crime branch officers. Based on her complaint, Karvad police station has registered a case against her.

The woman told police that she got several calls from different numbers on August 1, where the caller claimed that a packet in her name, carrying drugs had been intercepted in Mumbai. The callers told the victim to cooperate in the investigations or else she would be arrested.

The victim, an assistant professor of IIT Jodhpur was told that she is a suspect in a money laundering case and asked her to report to the Mumbai Crime Branch. After this, the call was transferred to an officer of the crime branch, who told her that she would be kept under surveillance.

The fraudster posing as Mumbai crime branch officer asked her to keep her mobile camera on and share her screen. Then, she was made to join a video call through Skype from her laptop. Now, another fraudster entered the scene posing as DCP and threatened her of arrest.

After which, the victim was held under 'digital arrest' for 10 days during which verifications of her accounts were done. An effort was made to transfer funds from all her accounts to one place but since this could not be done through net banking, a new cheque book was issued to her.