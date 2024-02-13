IIT Jodhpur Liaisoning Officer Found Dead in National Capital; No Suicide Note Found

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The body of the Industrial Liaisoning Officer of IIT Jodhpur, who was missing for the last two days, was recovered from a hotel in Delhi on Monday. The Delhi police identified the officer, Sunil Sanap, based on the documents found on the spot, and informed Jodhpur IIT, after which the family was informed.

Nabi Karim Police Station in Delhi contacted Boranada Police Station and confirmed the death of the officer. The Delhi police are in a mortuary and will hand it over to relatives as soon as they reach there. The police are not sure if it is a murder or a case of suicide. The police sent the body for post-mortem and an investigation is going on.

Sources said that Sanap had left home on February 9 stating that he was travelling to Mumbai. However, since then there was no trace of him and finally his body was recovered from a hotel in Delhi on Monday. Bornada Police Station Officer Devi Chand said that Sanap lived with his wife Suvarna in the Siddharth Residency on Pal Road. Suvarna had filed a missing complaint on February 10 and said that the last time she had spoken to her husband was on February 9 after Sanap reached the railway station and confirmed that the reservation was available.

When she did not receive any call on February 10, she called her in-laws in Nashik and was told that he had also not gone there. Worried and concerned, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint following which the police started searching for the location of Sanap's phone.

They finally traced the phone's last location, which was in Ratangarh in the Churu district, and rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, they also received information from Krishna Hotel located in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla about a body inside a room.

The police reached the spot and came to know that the deceased had stayed in the hotel for two days. On searching the room, the police found Sanap's documents and contacted IIT Jodhpur. The Delhi police did not find any suicide note on the spot.

The management of IIT Jodhpur has expressed grief over the untimely death of Sanap and has said that it will provide all possible assistance to the family in this difficult hour. The statement issued by IIT-J said: "We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time. The institute is cooperating with the police investigation as required. IIT will always remember Sunil's contribution with gratitude."