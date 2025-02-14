IIT/ISM Dhanbad Students Develop Nano Powder To Reduce Emission Of Harmful Chemicals From Factories

Dhanbad: Students of IIT/ISM have developed nitrogen-dropped multilayer graphene nano powder to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released by factories into the atmosphere.

At present, the material used to reduce carbon dioxide emitted from chimneys of factories costs lakhs of rupees and is procured from the USA. But now the students of IIT /ISM have developed a similar material which will cost just around Rs 100 to Rs 200 per gram. Dr Ashfaq Ahmed of IIT/ISM said nitrogen-dropped multilayer graphene nano powder will be used to absorb carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere. "The nano power will convert the carbon dioxide into a chemical called formaldehyde," he said. Be it any plant or factory, a separate unit will be installed in it to capture the harmful elements emanating from the chimneys. Nitrogen-dropped multilayer graphene nano powder will absorb the carbon dioxide emanating from the factories. Then formaldehyde chemical will be made from the carbon dioxide, Dr Ahmed said.

He said formaldehyde costs around Rs 20,000 per litre and is used in chemical, paint, medical, plywood and many other industries. The price of nitrogen-dropped multilayer graphene nano powder procured from the USA or other countries is over Rs 1 lakh per gram. "Companies in India also make it, but since it is prepared with a foreign formula, its price has not come down till now. The powder we have developed costs only Rs 100 to Rs 200 per gram. Biomass bamboo has been used to make nitrogen-dropped multilayer graphene nano powder," he said.

Professor Ejaz Ahmed of the institute said the IIT/ISM team came first in the IIT Hackathon organized under India Energy Bike 2025. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will reward the entire team of IIT/ISM in New Delhi. The team includes Head of Hydrogen and CCUS Technology Centre and HoD of Chemical Engineering Department Naresh Vashisht, Prof Ejaz Ahmed and Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and Riya Jaiswal, student of MTech Chemistry, Faheem and Modassir Ashraf, students of BTech Chemistry and others.