IIT Hyderabad Aims For ‘A Patent A Day’ With 'Mission 365'

Hyderabad: In a strategic push to expand its research impact, IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has launched ‘Mission 365’, with a target of filing one patent per day in the year 2025. The institute, currently considered a leader among second-generation IITs, aims to further enhance its reputation in national and global rankings with this bold move.

Established in 2008 in Kandi village near Sangareddy, IITH has established itself as a research powerhouse in a short span of time. Having secured 1,500 patents so far—250 of them in 2024—the institute now sets a target on an ambitious 365 patents in 2025, aligning its growth trajectory with India’s top IITs.

Research-Driven Ecosystem

IITH stands out for its strong research focus. Of its 5,000 students, the majority are enrolled in postgraduate and doctoral programs—1,500 in PhD, 1,500 in MTech, and 2,000 in BTech. This academic structure has fueled its innovation engine, enabling it to consistently rank among the top 10 engineering institutes in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) since its inception, holding the 8th spot last year.

Global Collaborations & Advanced Research Tools

Highlighting the IITH’s forward-thinking approach, Director BS Murthy revealed that the institute has been investing in state-of-the-art research facilities and expanding global collaborations. One of its key assets is a Rs 25 crore advanced microscope, considered among the most sophisticated in the world, enhancing research capabilities in fields like cancer studies.

“We are confident of achieving the ‘Mission 365’ target by December 31 this year. Financial support is being extended to faculty, and strategic MoUs are being signed globally. Our goal is to match the first-generation IITs soon,” said Prof. Murthy.

IITH also plans to expand its student strength to 20,000 in the coming years, signaling its commitment to becoming a global academic and research hub. With 'Mission 365', IITH not only aims to break records but also solidify its place among India’s most prestigious research institutions.