IIT Graduate Among 15 Held In Telangana For Circulating Online Child Sexual Abuse Content

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown against online circulation of child sexual abuse content, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 15 people, including an IIT graduate and a BTech student, during a state-wide operation conducted two days back.
Sharing the case details at a press conference on Thursday, TGCSB director Shikha Goel said the accused were repeat offenders engaged in uploading, storing and circulating prohibited material involving children. The accused are aged between 15 and 50 years and among them, is a BTech student and an IIT graduate who had worked as a software engineer, she said.
"The operation was launched based on complaints received through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and tip-offs from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. It was carried out under the guidance of the Child Protection Unit (CPU), a special wing of TGCSB," Goel said.
Goel said that acting on 57 cyber tipline complaints, 15 individuals were identified and 34 FIRs filed. Relevant sections of the IT Act and the POCSO Act were invoked, she said.
Seventeen of these cases were registered at the TGCSB headquarters police station while others were filed in Hyderabad, Yadagirigutta, Karimnagar, Warangal, Jagtial, and Jagadgirigutta.
Disturbingly, 90 percent of the videos involved young girls, most of whom were from foreign countries. TGCSB is currently investigating the origin of the content, methods of distribution, extent of the accused's involvement and the identity of the children featured.
Goel emphasised it is an offence to circulate such content or view it. She urged people to report such material by dialing helpline number 1930. Parents are advised to monitor minors’ internet activity and to educate children about online safety and responsible digital behaviour, she added.