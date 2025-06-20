ETV Bharat / state

IIT Graduate Among 15 Held In Telangana For Circulating Online Child Sexual Abuse Content

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown against online circulation of child sexual abuse content, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 15 people, including an IIT graduate and a BTech student, during a state-wide operation conducted two days back.

Sharing the case details at a press conference on Thursday, TGCSB director Shikha Goel said the accused were repeat offenders engaged in uploading, storing and circulating prohibited material involving children. The accused are aged between 15 and 50 years and among them, is a BTech student and an IIT graduate who had worked as a software engineer, she said.

"The operation was launched based on complaints received through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and tip-offs from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. It was carried out under the guidance of the Child Protection Unit (CPU), a special wing of TGCSB," Goel said.

Goel said that acting on 57 cyber tipline complaints, 15 individuals were identified and 34 FIRs filed. Relevant sections of the IT Act and the POCSO Act were invoked, she said.