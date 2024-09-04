ETV Bharat / state

IIT-Bhubaneswar Student Dies After 'Falling' From 5th Floor Of Administrative Building

Bhubaneswar: A woman studying at IIT-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of its administrative building, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute's campus on Tuesday night. We suspect it to be a case of suicide, a police officer said. The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a third-year B.Tech student from Delhi.

Yesterday night at about 11 pm, a student fell down from the fifth floor of the administration building which houses the library. Security personnel present nearby noticed the student immediately after the fall due to the sound. They alerted the administration and took her to the institute's medical centre.