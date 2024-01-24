IIT BHU Gangrape Case: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The court of ACJM III Pawan Singh rejected the bail applications of the two accused Saksham Patel and Anand Chauhan in the IIT BHU gangrape case in view of the seriousness of the crime. The bail application was opposed by AP O Anand Bhaskar.

Cops had earlier labelled the accused including Kunal Pandey, as gangsters and on Tuesday the court rejected the bail applications of the two accused. The police arrested them two months after the incident.

Currently, all the accused are lodged in the district jail. Last week, the police had also filed a charge sheet against them in the court with strong evidence.

The harrowing incident took place on the night of November 1. The IIT student was taking a stroll with her friend at night, when three youths on a bike arrived, beat up her friend and drove her away from there.

The student who was held at gunpoint was raped and a video of the acts was captured.

After the heinous crime was brought to light, it led to an uproar in the university with students seeking justice. Based on CCTV footahe, cops nabbed the three accused.

Action has been taken against them under various sections. All the accused are said to be associated with BJP IT cell. Among them, Kunal Pandey is a resident of Brij Enclave Colony Sunderpur, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan is a resident of Jivadhipur Bajardiha and Saksham Patel is a resident of Bajardiha.

Kunal is the Varanasi Metropolitan Convener, Saksham Patel is the co-convenor and Abhishek Chauhan is a working committee member. Pictures of Kunal posing with several BJP leaders have been doing the rounds.

Cops informed that all the accused have campaigned for the saffron party in the state elections in Madhya Pradesh.