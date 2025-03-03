ETV Bharat / state

IIT Baba Faces Case For Carrying Ganja, Says 'Bholenath's Prasad' While Celebrating His B'Day

Jaipur: 'IIT Baba' alias Abhay Singh, who came into the limelight during the Maha Kumbh Mela has been caught in a fresh controversy as reports surfaced of his arrest.

The Shipra Path police station in Jaipur has registered a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after ganja (marijuana) was found in his possession.

IIT Baba, said it is "Bholenath's prasad". "All saints have this prasad. If it is illegal, then seers who openly had this prasad at Maha Kumbh Mela should also be arrested," he said.

Amid reports circulating about his arrest, IIT Baba was seen celebrating his birthday with followers in Jaipur. He told reporters that there are three-four fake news, one of suicide, second of detention. "The only truth is that bail was granted then and there as the ganja was in very small quantity," he said.

In a viral video that surfaced after FIR was filed against him, he was seen accusing the police of being strict. He also allegedly threatened to die by suicide in front of the police. In another video, he said he has become disillusioned with Jaipur, Rajasthan and India.