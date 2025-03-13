ETV Bharat / state

IISER Researcher Dies After Being Pushed To Ground Over Parking Dispute In Mohali

The CCTV video shows the scientist first standing up with help from those around but collapsing again

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Chandigarh: An Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) researcher died after he was pushed to the ground following heated exchanges with his neighbour over a parking dispute in Mohali, police officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Abhishek Swarnkar was parking his motorbike, and his neighbour Monty (26) objected to it.

Soon, a heated argument ensued, following which Monty allegedly pushed Swarnkar (39), and he fell on the road. Monty then charges at the researcher, who is still on the ground but is quickly pulled away, according to CCTV footage of the incident.

The video shows the scientist first standing up with help from those around but collapsing again. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The accused took the victim to the hospital, they added.

Police said Swarnkar was undergoing dialysis as he was suffering from a kidney problem. He hailed from Jharkhand and was staying in rented accommodation in Mohali with his parents. He was a researcher at IISER, Mohali.

Mohali Police Station Phase-11 Station House Officer Gagandeep Singh said a case under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

Police said the accused was absconding and efforts were on to nab him.

