ETV Bharat / state

IISc Hosts ‘Open Day 2025’ To Inspire Young Minds And Showcase Scientific Innovations

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) opened its doors to the public on Saturday for 'Open Day 2025', an annual event held in celebration of National Science Day. This year’s theme, set by the Department of Science and Technology, was "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat."

The event attracted thousands of visitors, including students, educators, and science enthusiasts eager to explore one of India’s premier research institutions. While entry was free, several educational institutions had pre-registered their students to take full advantage of the enriching experience.

IISc, renowned for its cutting-edge research in science and technology, is usually not open to the general public. However, 'Open Day' is an exception, held annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jamsetji Tata, the institute’s founder. The event aims to foster scientific curiosity and inspire the next generation of researchers.

With 42 departments and interdisciplinary research centres, including Electronics and Computer Science, Mechanical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Microbiology, the institute provided visitors with a unique chance to witness ongoing experiments and technological advancements firsthand.

Attendees engaged in interactive exhibits, observed live experiments, and participated in discussions with leading scientists. "It was amazing to see so many research projects up close. We got to interact with scientists and learn new things through hands-on experiments," said a school student, who attended the event.