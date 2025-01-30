IIM Sambalpur Joins Hands With Odisha Government To Take Subhadra Scheme A Notch Further

Sambalpur/Bhubaneswar: Monalisa Mohanty is financially independent today after she started her new tailoring shop in Nuagaon with the first two instalments of Subhadra scheme money. On the other hand, Nayana Subudhi, who has also received two parts of the funds under the scheme, has not yet decided whether she would invest in farming or start a variety shop in the village.

Among the beneficiaries are women like Monalisa and Nayana, some confident and others unsure about how to utilise the funds for a greater good. It is for such women that the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur has come forward to join hands with the Odisha government; first, to lend a direction to those who have decided what to do and second, to help those who are in dilemma on how to use the funds to their benefit, the entrepreneurial way.

Subhadra, the flagship scheme of the Odisha Government's Women And Child Development Department, aims at empowering women through financial support, enhanced digital literacy, and access to social safety nets. The scheme provides direct benefits and incentivises digital transactions, focusing on improving the socio-economic conditions of women and their families. It was one of the poll promises made by the BJP ahead of the 2024 elections in Odisha.

Mahadeo Jaiswal, IIMS Director (ETV Bharat)

To help execute the scheme in a productive way and formalise the collaboration, the premier management institute has signed an MoU with the Department of Women and Child Development, during the just concluded Utkarsh Odisha business conclave. The institute will do the research and share policy expertise to enhance the scheme’s efficacy.

As per the collaboration, IIM Sambalpur will undertake a range of initiatives, including:

Conducting research and real-time assessments to evaluate the impact of the Subhadra scheme.

Providing policy recommendations to refine the Subhadra scheme’s objectives and enhance its delivery mechanisms.

Developing monitoring frameworks to track program performance and beneficiary outcomes.

Director IIM-S Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal said, "This partnership aligns with our mission to drive impactful policy interventions. By applying rigorous research and strategic insights, we aim to empower women entrepreneurs and uplift communities across Odisha."

With IIM Sambalpur’s support, the initiative is expected to become more data-driven and result-oriented, ensuring better financial literacy, economic opportunities, and child welfare.

Jaiswal also said that by March, the impact assessment of the scheme so far will be studied and a report submitted to the government. As per the recommendations and suggestions, the way forward will be decided. "We plan to devise a strategy to help all the beneficiaries take up profitable entrepreneurial ventures and we are sure our team of experts will be able to guide the beneficiaries," he added.

As per the Subhadra scheme, a card is provided to all beneficiaries (ATM-cum-debit card) to enhance identity and empowerment.

Financial Support: Eligible beneficiaries receive a total of Rs 50,000 over 5 years (Rs 10,000 annually between 2024-25 to 2028-29). As an incentive, the top 100 women in each Gram Panchayat/Urban Local Body with the highest number of digital transactions in a year would receive an additional Rs 500.