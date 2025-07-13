ETV Bharat / state

IIM-Calcutta Rape: Woman's Father Claims No Such Incident Took Place

Kolkata: The alleged rape case of a woman by a student of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta inside a hostel on the campus has taken a new turn, with her father claiming that the reported incident did not take place. The accused student was arrested on Saturday based on an FIR lodged by the woman, a police officer had said.

The alleged incident took place inside the boys' hostel of IIM-Calcutta on Friday, he said. However, the woman’s father told reporters later on Saturday that his daughter was in an accident and suffered injuries. “I received a call from my daughter around 9.40 pm on Friday. She told me she had fallen from a vehicle, lost consciousness and suffered injuries. Later, I came to know she was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened, based on the details I received from my daughter,” he said.

According to police, the woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. “She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," the officer had said. Meanwhile, a court here on Saturday remanded the accused student to police custody till July 19.