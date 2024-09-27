ETV Bharat / state

IIM Ahmedabad Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

IIM Ahmedabad student, Akshit Hemant Bhukia, a native of Telangana, was found dead in his hostel room. Police suspect he died by suicide and are probing as to why he took the drastic step. His mobile and laptop were sent for forensic analysis. No suicide note was found from the spot, police added.

IIM Ahmedabad Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room
IIM Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ahmedabad: A 23-year student of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Friday. Police have sent his mobile phone and laptop for forensic examination, they added.

Deceased, Akshit Hemant Bhukia, hailed from Telangana and was managing a special event that was scheduled to be held in the campus a few days later. Police are probing as to why he took the drastic step.

After the rains had stopped yesterday, some students had come out of their hostels and were playing on the campus ground when some of their friends informed that Akshit was found dead in his room. All students rushed to Akshit's room and then informed the hostel rector and IIM Ahmedabad management.

On information, a team from Vastrapur police station reached the spot. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Akshit was a bright and meritorious student and was recently busy in making arrangements for a special event that was to be organised in the campus soon, police said.

Vastrapur police station in-charge VD Mori said, "The control room received a message at 3:45 pm saying a management student was found dead in IIM Ahmedabad campus. When we reached the spot, we found the student hanging from the ceiling. No suicide note was found from the spot. We have collected his mobile phone and laptop and sent those to the forensic department for examination."

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

