IIM Ahmedabad Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room

Ahmedabad: A 23-year student of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Friday. Police have sent his mobile phone and laptop for forensic examination, they added.

Deceased, Akshit Hemant Bhukia, hailed from Telangana and was managing a special event that was scheduled to be held in the campus a few days later. Police are probing as to why he took the drastic step.

After the rains had stopped yesterday, some students had come out of their hostels and were playing on the campus ground when some of their friends informed that Akshit was found dead in his room. All students rushed to Akshit's room and then informed the hostel rector and IIM Ahmedabad management.

On information, a team from Vastrapur police station reached the spot. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Akshit was a bright and meritorious student and was recently busy in making arrangements for a special event that was to be organised in the campus soon, police said.