IIIT Student Held In Raipur For Using AI Tools To Create Obscene Images Of 36 Female Students

Raipur: A student of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly creating objectionable images of female students using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, police have said.

Second-year student Sayyed Rahim Adnan Ali, 21, was taken into custody from his native Bilaspur district following a complaint by the institute’s Registrar (in charge) Dr Srinivasa KG, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Nava Raipur) Vivek Shukla on Thursday.

“After the matter came to light, a team from the Rakhi police reached the institute. The management informed that Ali, who was residing in the institute's boys hostel, had allegedly created obscene images by morphing photos of around 36 female students using AI image generation and editing tools,” Shukla said.