ETV Bharat / state

IIIT Naya Raipur Orders Probe After Student Accused Of Creating Obscene AI-Images Of Females

Raipur: A student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) in Chhattisgarh has been accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to create obscene photos of approximately 36 female students, police said.

According to police, over 1,000 fake photos and videos were recovered from the laptop and mobile phone of the accused, who had been carrying out the illegal activity for several months. He would download photos of female students from social media platforms, morph them using AI tools, and save them on his personal laptop and cloud server.

When some fellow students learnt about this, they brought the matter to the notice of the management, which suspended the accused with immediate effect. An investigation committee has been formed by the management to probe the matter in detail.

However, the victims have alleged that the institute has not filed a police complaint yet and is attempting to suppress the matter by claiming it is an internal investigation. They say the accused will continue with the obscene activity if police are not involved in the matter. The students have demanded that the administration conduct a thorough investigation of the accused's laptop, mobile, and cloud data with the help of the cyber police so that all objectionable photos and videos can be deleted.