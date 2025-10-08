IIIT Naya Raipur Orders Probe After Student Accused Of Creating Obscene AI-Images Of Females
Police said that over 1,000 fake photos and videos were recovered from the accused, who had been carrying out the illegal activity for several months.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST
Raipur: A student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) in Chhattisgarh has been accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to create obscene photos of approximately 36 female students, police said.
According to police, over 1,000 fake photos and videos were recovered from the laptop and mobile phone of the accused, who had been carrying out the illegal activity for several months. He would download photos of female students from social media platforms, morph them using AI tools, and save them on his personal laptop and cloud server.
When some fellow students learnt about this, they brought the matter to the notice of the management, which suspended the accused with immediate effect. An investigation committee has been formed by the management to probe the matter in detail.
However, the victims have alleged that the institute has not filed a police complaint yet and is attempting to suppress the matter by claiming it is an internal investigation. They say the accused will continue with the obscene activity if police are not involved in the matter. The students have demanded that the administration conduct a thorough investigation of the accused's laptop, mobile, and cloud data with the help of the cyber police so that all objectionable photos and videos can be deleted.
IIIT director Om Prakash Vyas said, "The accused student has been suspended following the complaint. A preliminary investigation is underway, and the report will be submitted to the police after its completion"
"Neither the IIIT management nor the victims have filed any formal complaint yet. Upon receiving information, an IT team led by the station in charge was dispatched. During the discussion, the management said an internal investigation is underway, led by a female professor. They will take action based on whatever the investigation reveals," Naya Raipur ASP Vivek Shukla said.
Cyber expert Mohit Sahu called this a very serious crime. "Modifying someone's private photo without permission and making it objectionable is a punishable offence under the IT Act. The victims should formally file a complaint with the police so that the digital evidence can be preserved and strict legal action can be taken against the accused," he added.
Also Read