NEP Will Salvage Nation From An Ossified Education System: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kota: The National Education Policy (NEP) will salvage us from the ossified education system put in place by erstwhile colonizers, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in his address at the fourth convocation of IIIT, Kota on Saturday.

He said, "NEP aims to take to take the nation forward but coaching centres, which have become 'poaching' centres are not following it." The Vice President said India is moving forward and has become a favoured destination for investors. "India has become a much favoured destination for investors and it is not due to the country's minerals or other resources. The wealth of the nation is its youth. While 65 per cent of India's population is below 35 years of age, the average age in China is 39, the US 37 and Japan 48."

Dhankhar said, the nation must rise as architects of its own digital destiny and also influence the destiny of other nations. "Our coders, data scientists, blockchain innovators, and AI engineers are the modern-day nation builders. India, once a global leader cannot afford to be at rest just being a passive user nation of borrowed technologies," he said.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar presenting degree to a student at IIIT Kota (ETV Bharat)

The Vice President said a smart app that doesn’t work in rural India is not smart enough. "An AI model that doesn’t understand regional languages is incomplete. A digital tool that excludes the disabled is unjust," he said.



In his address at the convocation, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade exhorted the students to spend more time on research. "Students should work in research as it will benefit the country. Use knowledge in the interest of society and the country," he said. Bagade said it is vital for youth to have a desire to learn. "Education means continuous learning," he said.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar presents degree to a student (ETV Bharat)

The institute's Director Prof NP Padhi said almost all passouts have been placed with salary packages going up to Rs 65 lakhs. He said a course in AI and data science has been introduced in the institute. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to see the country moving ahead in semiconductor sector. Keeping this in mind, IIIT has started a semiconductor course in MTech Computer Science and Engineering", he said.

The Vice President awarded gold medal to Ankur Agarwal, who topped B Tech Computer Science, and Dhruv Gupta, topper of Electronics and Communication. At least 189 candidates were awarded degrees of which 185 of BTech program of the 2020 batch who passed out in 2024 were awarded degrees.

Students at the convocation ceremony (ETV Bharat)

As many as 123 candidates of Computer Science and 62 candidates of Electronics and Communication were awarded degrees. Apart from this, four students were awarded MTech in Computer Science with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

Earlier, Dhankhar planted a tree on the campus in the presence of the Governor, State Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar, MLAs Sandeep Sharma and Kalpana Devi.