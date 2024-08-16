ETV Bharat / state

IIIT Hyderabad Tops Campus Recruitment, Surpasses IITs in Median Salary Packages

Hyderabad: IIIT Hyderabad has again set a remarkable trend in campus recruitment, surpassing even the prestigious IITs in median salary packages. For the academic year 2022-23, IIIT Hyderabad recorded a median annual salary of ₹30.30 lakh, significantly higher than that of IIT Bombay, Delhi, and Madras, which stood at ₹24 lakh

In the latest NIRF rankings released by the Central Education Department, IIIT Hyderabad has distinguished itself with exceptional campus placement outcomes. Out of 154 students graduating from the four-year B.Tech program at IIIT Hyderabad, 140 secured job placements, with 70 of them receiving offers exceeding ₹30.30 lakh annually. Additionally, 14 students opted for higher education

This achievement highlights the institution’s growing reputation, especially considering that the median salary was just ₹16 lakh in the 2015-16 academic year. Experts attribute this success to the focused curriculum at IIIT Hyderabad, which offers only Computer Science and ECE branches, making its students highly sought after in the job market

In comparison, IIT Kharagpur, which ranked second, recorded a median salary of ₹24 lakh, with 460 out of 580 students securing placements. The report did not provide details on the remaining 80 students