IIIT Hyderabad Tops Campus Recruitment, Surpasses IITs in Median Salary Packages

Hyderabad: IIIT Hyderabad has again set a remarkable trend in campus recruitment, surpassing even the prestigious IITs in median salary packages. For the academic year 2022-23, IIIT Hyderabad recorded a median annual salary of ₹30.30 lakh, significantly higher than that of IIT Bombay, Delhi, and Madras, which stood at ₹24 lakh
In the latest NIRF rankings released by the Central Education Department, IIIT Hyderabad has distinguished itself with exceptional campus placement outcomes. Out of 154 students graduating from the four-year B.Tech program at IIIT Hyderabad, 140 secured job placements, with 70 of them receiving offers exceeding ₹30.30 lakh annually. Additionally, 14 students opted for higher education
This achievement highlights the institution’s growing reputation, especially considering that the median salary was just ₹16 lakh in the 2015-16 academic year. Experts attribute this success to the focused curriculum at IIIT Hyderabad, which offers only Computer Science and ECE branches, making its students highly sought after in the job market
In comparison, IIT Kharagpur, which ranked second, recorded a median salary of ₹24 lakh, with 460 out of 580 students securing placements. The report did not provide details on the remaining 80 students
Understanding Median Salary:
Colleges often report the average annual salary, calculated by dividing the total salary offered to all students by the number of students placed. However, experts argue that this method can be misleading as it may not accurately represent the distribution of salaries
The median salary offers a more accurate reflection of the wage situation. It is calculated by arranging all salaries in ascending order and identifying the middle value. For example, if five students receive offers of ₹50 lahks, ₹20 lahks, ₹18 lahks, ₹15 lahks, and ₹5 lakh, the median salary would be ₹18 lakh.
This figure represents the point where half the students earn more, and half earn less, providing a clearer picture of typical earnings.
