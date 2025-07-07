IIIT, Bangalore Student Gets Rs 1.45 Crore Annual Package, Highest Ever In Institute's History

Bengaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) achieved yet another significant milestone as one of its students landed a job offer with an annual package of a whopping Rs 1.45 crore during campus placements.

The institution announced it on Sunday during its 25th annual convocation where 372 students graduated across programmes. The Rs 1.45 crore package offered to an integrated M Tech student is the highest ever offer in the institute's 25-year history, the IIIT-B said in its press release.

This apart 14 students received annual packages exceeding Rs 50 lakh and 67 offers above Rs 40 lakh, making this year's placement season noteworthy, the release said. As per the website of the prestigious institute, this year as many as 638 students got offers, of which 288 were full-time offers.

Going by the offers, the integrated M Tech students seem to have more demand than those with just M Tech degrees. While the highest pay package for integrated M Tech graduates ranged from Rs 1.5 crore (for computer science engineering) to Rs 89 lakh (electronics and communications engineering), it was between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 58 lakh for M Tech graduates.

Similarly, the average offer from integrated M Tech students stood between Rs 37.01 lakh and Rs 37.95 lakhs against the average package of Rs 22.98 lakh to Rs 31.99 lakh of M Tech students. Even in the internship offers, the integrated M Tech students have a clear edge over those with M Tech degrees.

