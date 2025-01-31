IIA To Host Build India Expo 2025 In Delhi from March 19 to 21

Lucknow: The Indian Industries Association (IIA) will host the Build Bharat Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi to provide a major platform to the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSME) of the country to compete at the national level. The expo will be held from March 19 to 21 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

The event is being organized to promote industrial innovation, business cooperation and showcase India's manufacturing capabilities to the world. Agencies of the Government of India and international business organizations have been invited to participate in the expo. National President of Indian Industries Association, Neeraj Singhal, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been invited as the chief guest at the closing ceremony on March 21. Similarly, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Jayant Chaudhary will also participate in the expo whose objeective is to showcase the strengths, capabilities and innovations of Indian industries, aligned with the vision of building a strong and self-reliant India.

Highlights of Build India Expo-2025

The expo will showcase a wide range of industrial products and sectors at more than 500 stalls, with the following sectors prominently involved.

1. Green and Clean Energy

2. Agriculture and Food Processing

3. Building and Construction Materials

Electrical and Electronics Networking Opportunities

With representatives from government bodies, industry associations and business leaders, the expo will serve as an excellent networking platform for Indian MSMEs and global participants. Singhal said IIA estimates business of around Rs 15,000 crores at the expo. The expo is expected to attract delegations and buyers from more than 35 countries, including Japan, Russia, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia, etc. It will provide an opportunity for delegations to sell their products in different countries with international trade and cooperation. Industry associations from various states of the country like KASSIA, AWAKE, Mohali Industry Association and other constituents of the A-20 Forum are supporting the Expo. Singhal explained that Build India Expo-2025 is an important event which will provide unique access to the latest innovations, industry trends and business opportunities. The event reflects the Indian Industries Association's commitment to empower MSMEs and advance India's position as a global manufacturing hub, he added.