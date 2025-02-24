ETV Bharat / state

IGP Kashmir Presses For Effective Use Of UAPA To Tackle Security Challenges In Valley

Srinagar: Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi on Monday pressed the Investigating Officers to improve the disposal rate of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) cases and ensure follow-up in courts to secure conviction of accused.

Speaking at a three day training programme on the ‘Investigation of UAPA Cases’ in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Police Control Room Kashmir, the IG Kashmir highlighted the importance of effectively utilising the UAPA to address security challenges while improving investigative skills to increase efficiency.

According to a police spokesperson, the IG Kashmir underscored the importance of maintaining high standards in documentation including writing comprehensive case diaries, preparing memos and drafting well-structured charge sheets to secure convictions.

Birdi encouraged the officers to master the collection of both digital and physical evidence ensuring a robust foundation for each case.

He suggested the investigating officers improve their drafting skills for preparing FIRs, memos and charge sheets to enhance the quality of investigation.

The programme will see several investigators deliver lectures and discuss NIA case studies, the NIA Act, the UAPA, special provisions, scheduled offences, cyber crime investigations, court trials and search and seizure in terrorism-related cases.

The initiative is designed for adopting the latest techniques, standard practices and investigative skills to expedite and enhance the quality of probe, said a Police official.